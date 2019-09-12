Ivy Tech dedicates Elkhart Co. building to longtime philanthropists

Two longtime philanthropists and entrepreneurs were honored Thursday at the South Bend-Elkhart campus of Ivy Tech Community College.

The college dedicated a building on campus in honor of Mervin and Dorothy Lung.

Back in the 1980's, Mervin bought and remodeled a building that became Ivy Tech's first campus in Elkhart County.

For over 30 years, Mervin and Dorothy have also served as donors to a scholarship program in their name.

"We're estimating that more than 10,000 students in the Elkhart County community have benefitted from their gifts. So today, we are certainly honoring the two of them and their generosity," said Sarah Rice, executive director of resource development for Ivy Tech South Bend-Elkhart.

Mervin, who passed away in 2015, was the founder of Patrick Industries, one of the largest manufacturers to the RV industry in the area.

Dorothy was in attendance at the ceremony.

