Ivy Tech announces new chancellor for South Bend-Elkhart campuses

It's a changing of the guard for the Ivy Tech South Bend-Elkhart campuses. On Tuesday, Dr. David Balkin officially assumed the helm, replacing Dr. Thomas Coley, who retired in the spring.

Balkin most recently worked at Notre Dame, where he earned all of his degrees. He also has more than 30 years of experience in engineering, management, and executive leadership.

Among his main goals for the community college is building deeper relationships with industries.

"I know that, historically, there's always a concern about whether or not a college campus can deliver on their promises, and my hope is to re-establish relationships, cultivate new relationships, tap into local infrastructure to basically help Ivy Tech see all the opportunities that we can help support," said Dr. David Balkin.

Over the next few months, Balkin says he aims to do a lot of listening and learning.