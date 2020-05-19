It was a busy weekend for the South Bend Police Department

The South Bend Police Department could not catch a break over the weekend, as authorities responded to countless calls.

For starters, South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski said there were 200-400 cars and motorcycles parading, speeding and hanging out of their windows.

"And just acting foolish and taking a chance of someone getting severely hurt, or getting killed doing these things," Ruszkowski said.

There were also 103 gunshots detected in Shotspotter areas.

"And that in-and-of itself is ridiculous...103 minimum chances of that bullet...a bullet coming down and hitting somebody...Unfortunately we are responding to these calls on a routine basis, but it is shocking to us that people would act this way; through these quite frankly stupid things, and take the chances where someone is going to get severely hurt or killed. It makes absolutely no sense," Ruszkowski said.

Officers also responded to at least four vehicle pursuits and made at least eight arrests.

"Just over Saturday into Sunday and this went to almost five o'clock in the morning," Ruszkowski said.

Authorities also took five handguns and an AK-47 off the street.

"Those bullets have to come down somewhere, period, and we may not even know...Maybe one of those bullets hit somebody...Maybe they are in a backyard that nobody can see, that we don't know about yet," Ruszkowski said.

The St. Joseph County Police Department assisted, and the sheriff said they will help again if needed.

The department will continue doing as much as it can, but officers said they need the community to step up and help too.

If you know or hear something, let them know.