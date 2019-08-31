Isolated showers tonight, then scattered showers & thundershowers for Sunday

Hurricane Dorian continues its track nearing the Florida coast, however, latest models continue to bring it further from land as it rides along the coast, still packing a punch over the next few days. Tropical-strength winds, storm surge and heavy rainfall are still possible along the coast even if it doesn't make landfall.

Here locally, isolated showers are possible overnight with some rumbles of thunder possible by daybreak. Scattered showers and a few thundershowers are possible throughout the day on Sunday. We'll get to high temps in the upper 70s. We dry out for Labor Day itself with mostly sunny skies and temps warming to the lower 80s. We get even hotter on Tuesday with temps in the mid 80s and a chance of showers and storms. However, a cold front moves through Tuesday afternoon and that will drop our temps the second half of the week back down to the lower 70s.