Isolated evening showers, then hot, humid and stormy for Tuesday

An isolated shower or thundershower is possible this evening as we ride along a stationary boundary. Then we will we see partly cloudy skies overnight. It will still be warm and muggy as temps only fall to the mid 60s. Some foggy areas are possible Tuesday morning once again. A few isolated showers are possible Tuesday morning, but we have a better shot at stormy activity in the afternoon and evening. We'll be watching the exact placement, which could result in strong to severe storms for Michiana. It'll be hot and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s, though it will feel like we're in the 90s! Cooler weather follows the second half of the week along with lots of sunshine!