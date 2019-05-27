Islamic Society of Michiana feeds homeless in South Bend

The Islamic Society of Michiana made room on Memorial Day to feed the Center for Homeless in South Bend.

Volunteers from the Islamic Society of Michiana serve food at Center for Homeless in South Bend.

Meals for all tenants and staff were brought from the South Bend mosque to the homeless shelter with one goal…to celebrate the month of Ramadan by giving back to the community.

People at the shelter enjoyed various homemade foods like chicken and rice, a Ramadan decorated cake, and so much more.

One volunteer, who is a doctor at St. Joseph Medical Center and helped deliver the food, says not only is Ramadan about fasting, prayer, and worshp, it’s about giving back to the community as well.

“This is the month of Ramadan. This is the month to give. This is where we thank God for all the blessings we have," Ajazuwgin Sheikh said.

Sheikh says he does not believe in just helping the Muslim community, but people of all races, religions or ethnicity.

"One of the best worship for God is to serve mankind and we are very happy to provide this Memorial Day dinner to the veterans here and to all the homeless people," Sheikh said.

The Islamic Society of Michiana says they thank the families involved who volunteered their time and mony. ISM says they hope their acts of giving will help inspire others to do the same.

