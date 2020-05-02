Islamic Society of Michiana hosts mobile food pantry

At a time when many families face financial hardship due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Islamic Society of Michiana is helping to feed local families.

On Saturday, ISM teamed with the Food Bank of Northern Indiana to host a mobile food pantry outside the mosque

It was first com, first serve as volunteers with the Islamic Society loaded cars with boxes of food packaged by the food bank. ISM gave away these boxes for free to anyone who was in need after footing the bill for 300 boxes.

Members also say they are glad to put food on the table for those who need it.

"This is the month of Ramadan. When we are fasting, we feel for the poor. We feel for the needy -- for the people who are in need. We feel their hunger, and we wanted to participate and help them out in their time of need," said Ismail Al-Ani, president of the Islamic Society of Michiana.

ISM will host another mobile food pantry on May 9th.