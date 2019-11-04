Is there danger hiding in your child's brain? What parents need to know

It's not common, but it is often deadly. When tangled blood vessels in the brain rupture and cause a stroke, time is of the essence.

One little boy's survival is a miracle.

One year ago, the Christie family gathered around the dinner table when 10-year-old Neal started acting strangely.

"Neal goes, 'Mom, I don't want to eat, I don't feel good,'" recalled Amish Christie, Neal's father.

"Now it's slurred speech is kicking in, we can't figure out what he's saying, but he kept on saying 'I'm numb, I'm numb,'" added Twinkal Christie, Neal's mother.

They couldn't believe what the 911 operator was telling them.

"She said to us that your son is having a stroke," Twinkal Christie said.

Neal had an arteriovenous fistula, similar to brain arteriovenous malformation but without the tangle of abnormal blood vessels connecting arteries and veins in the brain.

"We were able to stabilize Neal and get him to the operating room quickly, to do a craniotomy, evacuate hemorrhage and stop the bleeding," Dr. Christopher Gegg said.

After being kept in a coma, 10 days in the intensive care unit and rehab, Neal was finally sent home after two months and two surgeries.

"I don't need any more canes, I don't need any assistance with walking, so that's one thing that's already improved. Another thing is putting on my brace by myself," he said.

Neal has even learned to play video games one-handed with his older sister and is improving every day.

Gegg wants other parents to know the symptoms to watch for: sudden headaches, numbness, vision loss or slurred speech.

Neal's mom urges parents to be vigilant.

"Ask further questions, to asses, do they need to be seen by a doctor?" she said.

