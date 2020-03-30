FACT CHECK: Is it safe to order takeout amid coronavirus outbreak?

Tonight, we're digging deeper and answering some of your questions about the safety of ordering takeout during the coroavirus outbreak.

Restaurants are closing their doors to dine-in customers and instead turning to takeout options.

The FDA says there's no evidence coronavirus is transmitted by food or food packaging even if it somehow makes its way into your meal.

If you do order food from a restaurant, there are some precautions you should take.

Once receiving the food, take it out of the packaging and wash your hands.

The biggest risk isn't the food, it's actually interacting with the delivery driver or worker.

Experts advice paying online or through an app and having the worker leave it outside of your door, wait for them to leave, and then get the food.

However, the risk of contracting COVID-19 through a hot or a even cold meal is extremely low.

