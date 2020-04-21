Is May 1 too early to reopen South Bend? Mayor Mueller responds

16 News Now's Joshua Short talks exclusively with Mayor James Mueller about COVID-19's impact on South Bend and its residents.

He also talks about how he's adjusted both as mayor and as an everyday citizen.

"We've got to follow the data and follow the advice of health experts," Mayor Mueller said in a Zoom interview with Josh earlier this week.

He also says our peak will hit later than Indianapolis, which led to him answering the question of whether the May 1 stay-at-home order in Indiana is too early for South Bend.

When Josh asked the mayor about tailgating this upcoming fall season at Notre Dame Stadium, he says that he's hopeful but without a vaccine, it's "very hard to imagine."

