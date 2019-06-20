Ironhand Wine Bar hosting Summer Solstice Celebration

Friday is the official start of summer and in celebration of the longest day of the year, Iron Hand Wine Bar in South Bend is hosting a summer solstice party.

Laura Morris, Ironhand Wine Bar Director of Operations, joined Lindsey Stone on NewsCenter 16 at Noon to talk about tomorrow’s event.

The Summer Solstice Party will be from 5:00pm to 10:30pm and will feature small plate specials, fire pit for s’mores and live music.

Ironhand Wine Bar will also be celebrating their one year anniversary next weekend starting Friday, June 28th.

