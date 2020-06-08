Iron Shoe Distillery prepares to reopen Wednesday

Restrictions continue to lift in the state of Michigan as restaurants and bars are allowed to reopen their dining rooms on Monday.

Iron Shoe Distillery in Niles is preparing to reopen on Wednesday.

In order to comply with the distancing guidelines, the restaurant will open an outside patio area for guests.

Employees will be required to wear masks, and guests are encouraged to wear them until seated at the table.

Iron Shoe has been making hand sanitizer for first responders and residents during the pandemic, and that will continue after they reopen.

"I'm looking forward to it, and also my employees," said owner Howard Tuthill. "They've all been laid off during this time for the most part, so they're super excited to get back to work and see everybody."

Iron Shoe will still offer carry out when they reopen their dining room.

