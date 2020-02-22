Irish student-athletes passing on leadership skills to young students

Several Notre Dame student-athletes are passing on their leadership skills to several students at Muessel Elementary School.

It's all part of the university's "Pass It On" four-week program.

In it, Notre Dame student-athletes use the game of basketball to help teach third and fourth grade students personal and leadership skills.

One of those leadership skills is learning how to get your teammates involved, something Irish defensive lineman Daelin Hayes asked one of his students about.

“You have the ball, you see a clear shot but instead, you stop and pass the ball to your teammate Denise. What was going through your mind at that point?” Hayes asked.

“My mind is good. I had to learn today to pass the ball, be a good team leader and shoot,” the student answered.

Hayes smiled and thanked the student for being a good sport.

This week was the final week of the program. However, Notre Dame’s Student Welfare and Development division says they plan to continue to pass on their leadership skills to more students next year.