Irish not worried about underdog status heading into Georgia

There’s just about an hour and a half away from Notre Dame’s top-ten showdown against the third-ranked Georgia Bulldogs

For the Irish, they find themselves in an unfamiliar position.

The Irish currently sit at 14.5 point underdogs to the Bulldogs.

It's expected to be such a packed game, Georgia has brought in temporary bleachers to fill even more of Sanford Stadium which already seats 93,000 fans.

The two teams haven’t faced each other since 2017 where the stakes weren't nearly as high.

And now even as 14 point underdogs, the Irish say they aren't worried.

“I don't think anyone's too worried about what anyone is saying outside of this building,” quarterback Ian Book said. “Coach Kelly just got done saying that at practice. It's about what we do. It's about our preparations about our process. Honestly, we don't care at all what anyone says you know. If we're supposed to lose by double digits, it's kind of a chip on our shoulder. We're going to use that as motivation.”

“It's not about proving anything to anyone,” wide receiver Chris Finke said. “You know, we know who we are. It's about preparing and being precise in our preparation. Just going out and putting it on the field when we have the chance to.”

“Yeah, it's definitely good having an underdog story, a Cinderella story, little NCAA type of stuff,” defensive lineman Adetokunbo Ogundeji said. “I don't really think we're worried about that to be honest with you. We're just worried about winning the game.”

The Irish take on Georgia Saturday at 8.

