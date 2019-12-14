Irish begin prep for Camping World Bowl

After two weeks of recruiting, Brian Kelly and his coaching staff were back on campus for practice.

But there was one coach missing.

After practice today, Kelly confirmed he let offensive coordinator Chip Long go and he will not be coaching in the bowl game.

Kelly called it the “worst kept secret at Notre Dame,” but the team is now dialed in in preparation

“I made a change on the staff on the offensive side of the ball which I thought was in the best interest of our program,” Kelly said. “Subsequently we've organized the staff to reflect those changes. We’ve had a great practice today. We’ve got a short window to prepare for a very good Iowa State team. Very impressed with them on film. Had a very good practice today, the energy was outstanding. Really most of the work today was with the younger players and key backups.”

Kelly and the Fighting Irish have just two weeks to prepare for the Camping World Bowl.

They take on Iowa State on Dec. 28.

