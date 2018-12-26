Irish are excited to get going against Clemson

They say everything is bigger in Texas for a reason. Notre Dame will play in Jerry’s World - the fifth largest NFL stadium in the country - but the game against Clemson on Saturday is definitely bigger.

The Fighting Irish are getting ready for the school’s first ever college football playoff appearance as the Notre Dame football team traveled down to Dallas on Sunday and hit practice field on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day to start preparations for the Tigers.

It’s been a while since the Irish last played a football game. 32 days to be exact. But the Notre Dame football players say they are locked in and are ready to play against Clemson.

"Extremely excited," Irish quarterback Ian Book said. "The confidence level is high. We're all just extremely fortunate to be here and step back and see how fast this season has come by and see where we are. We couldn't ask for anything more and we are excited for this challenge on the 29th."

"The juices are flowing a little bit," Irish safety Alohi Gilman said. "We're just trying to get closer to honing in on the final tips, the final things for our preparation of our scheme, so it's been exciting. I'm excited to get this thing going."

The Irish will have to wait a little longer. Just three days until they take the field against Clemson in the Cotton Bowl. You can watch the game on Saturday at 4 PM on ESPN.