Iran issues arrest warrant for Trump, asks Interpol to help

Iran has issued an arrest warrant and asked Interpol for help in detaining President Donald Trump and dozens of others it believes carried out the U.S. drone strike that killed a top Iranian general in Baghdad early this year.

That's according to a prosecutor in Tehran who was quoted by the state-run IRNA news agency on Monday.

The prosecutor said Iran had asked Interpol to issue a “red notice” for Trump and over 30 others.

The move is unlikely to lead to any action and Trump faces no danger of arrest.

A U.S. official dismissed it as a “propaganda stunt” that “makes the Iranians look foolish.”