Iowa Democratic Party:Caucus results delayed indefinitely due to ‘quality checks’

It's the crucial leadoff election with no results. The Iowa Democratic Party says results from the state’s first-in-the-nation caucus have been delayed indefinitely due to “quality checks” and “inconsistencies” in some reporting.

It's an embarrassing complication that adds a new layer of doubt to an already uncertain presidential primary season. As Monday night was about to turn to Tuesday, the party said the problem was not a result of a “hack or an intrusion.”

Across the state, Democrats balancing a strong preference for fundamental change with an overwhelming desire to defeat President Donald Trump had tried to be recorded. Nearly a dozen Democratic White House contenders are still vying for the chance to take on Trump in November.

2/4/2020 12:54:51 AM (GMT -5:00)