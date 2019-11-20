Investors exploring ways to boost economy, revitalize overlooked areas in Elkhart

Investors and leaders are exploring ways to help boost the economy and revitalize some overlooked areas in Elkhart.

They learned about opportunity zones, a fairly new program across the country.

Thomas P. Miller and Associates and Insight Strategic Concepts, who led a discussion Wednesday night, said opportunity zones help attract private investors to invest and transform distressed areas.

Elkhart has three opportunity zones.

"And if they invest in that opportunity zone, that's going to be good for the zone. It is going to revitalize the zone: create jobs, improve real estate, so that's the win for the community," said Mike Higbee with Thomas P. Miller and Associates.

The win for investors: They do not have to pay Uncle Sam right away. This reduces their tax burden, and they get a return on their investment over time.

"Elkhart is well ahead of the pack. So, we think they are going to have a compelling story to tell investors and continue to add to that story over time," Higbee said.

Elkhart has been studying the zones and put together a prospectus, which outlines potential projects.

One idea is to build and renovate up to 500 workforce housing units in a five- to eight-year period.

"Any of the workforce housing projects would be a big improvement for Elkhart," said Dallas Bergl, president and CEO of INOVA Federal.

Right now, about 40,000 people commute back and forth.

Another project idea is to redevelop the old Chase building off of Main Street into office space.

"Or the Cassopolis Corridor, which has a lot of property that needs to be redeveloped on it, to go along with some of what is already working out there," Higbee said.

They also discussed transforming Northside Gymnasium into a multipurpose facility, since it mostly just sits there now.

"These opportunity zones have the potential to be very transformative for the communities that have them, and I believe we are going to be able to get some investment here in Elkhart to see some redevelopment happen," Bergl said.

The next step is to market the prospectus to some opportunity zone funds in the country.

The opportunity zones program will be around until 2047.

At the meeting, they also discussed some potential investment opportunities in the River District.

