Investigators believe driver crashed after falling asleep

A woman was pulled from a vehicle after crashing into a tree in Cass County, and investigators believe it happened after she fell asleep while driving.

Emergency crews were called to Corwin Street near Green Lake Road at around 6:25 a.m. Wednesday.

They found a vehicle on its passenger side.

The driver was identified as Patricia Rife, an 81-year-old from Dowagiac. She was extricated from the vehicle and taken to an area hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

Police say alcohol and drugs were not factors in the crash. Rife was wearing her seatbelt, and the airbag did deploy.

The crash remains under investigation.

