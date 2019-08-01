Investigation into shooting at Elkhart's Stratford Commons continues

The investigation into Wednesday's shooting deaths at Stratford Commons continues. Neighbors are still coming to terms with the tragedy as homicide detectives look into the case.

Neighbors say they are surprised and can't believe a tragedy like this could happen at this normally safe and tranquil housing complex.

"I've been here for six years. It's a very quiet place, a very peaceful place,” said Julie Gentry, who lives at Stratford Commons.

Gail Shields and Jon Malk, both 66 years old, were found dead at Stratford commons on Wednesday.

"For something like this to happen, whether it be here or anywhere, it's a tragedy, and it's still on my mind. I had a hard time sleeping,” Gentry said.

Also dead was the alleged shooter, 76-year-old Lawrence Faso

"Whenever I hear a suicide after a shooting, that the person who commits the shooting shoots themselves, I think they're cowards,” Gentry said.

The Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office told 16 News Now that the Elkhart County Homicide Unit is still putting the pieces together as their investigation continues and will release information as they are able to.

16 News Now spoke with many residents, and speculation continues around Stratford Commons as to a motive, but police are working to learn that themselves.

"Now is the hard part, is figuring out why,” Elkhart Police Chief Chris Snyder said. “Obviously, when we start going around and we start hearing different rumors and things, the homicide unit will look into that. They'll interview people to see what led up to it."

Neighbors told 16 News Now Shields was a friendly person who could be seen riding her bike around the complex. They added that Faso was a bit of a loner who kept to himself.

"When I found out who was involved, especially one person, the one that was taken to the hospital, I know her. We had gotten to be pretty good friends. I was stunned,” Gentry said.

This is a developing story, so stick with 16 News Now as the details of Wednesday's tragedy continue to come out.

