Investigate TV: Help for those having trouble paying bills

If you are down an income or even two in some families, there are things you need to do now to get through this difficult time.

First, prioritize which bills are the most important. For most families that's a mortgage or rent.

Make a list of what you can and cannot pay... or even how much you can pay on each bill.

Write it all down: car loans, personal loans, credit cards, electric, cable-- everything.

Cherry Dale with the Virginia Credit Union says the most important step is to call all of the lenders directly.

She says most lenders already have programs in place to help consumers during this time.

It's important to not only communicate-- but document everything.

"If you are speaking with a loan provider, I would definitely get who you are speaking with over the phone, document all of that and then ask them to email you what they are telling you over the phone as well," Dale said.

If you don't call, you risk higher fees and you could hurt your credit.

Dale says to follow back up with the lender or business next month especially if you are still going to have trouble paying bills.

Keep communicating.