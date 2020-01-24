Internationally acclaimed violinist visits Elkhart Central HS

Internationally acclaimed violinist Wen-Lei Gu taught clinics and master classes Friday at Elkhart schools.

Gu also performed in the Music in our Schools concert at the Lerner Theatre Friday afternoon. The concert included many students playing side by side with members of the Elkhart County Symphony.

Gu is happy students are taking up music and learning the beauty of song.

"It's very important for the young children to be exposed to the beauty of classical music at a young age," she said. "It's not something so out of touch; it's actually in our everyday life."

