International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day offers hope after loss

The Suicide Prevention Center of St. Joseph County is hosting a special gathering this weekend where people affected by the loss of loved ones from suicide can share their stories.

International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day is on Saturday, November 23rd. The metting will take place at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Mishawaka from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The program will include a short film on hope after loss provided by the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention, guided small group discussions, and a talk by Mr. Stephen Gray from the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention on "Bringing Hope to Survivors through Connecting."

You can learn more from the event's Facebook page.