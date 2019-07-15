Intensely hot week ahead in Michiana

TODAY:

The beginning of a very warm, summer-like week. Highs top out in the upper 80s, near 90 today. Multiple chances of rain this week. Very isolated chances tonight around 7-9pm.

TONIGHT:

Widespread rain as a result of Tropical Depression Barry arriving at 4am into Tuesday, and soaking the ground tomorrow morning until 8am. Wake-up temperatures in the low 70s. Little to no relief from the heat.

Additional daily thundershowers on the radar for the rest of the week as we warm into the 90s. By Thursday, heat indicies reach the triple digits!