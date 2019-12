TODAY:

An intensely cold start with wind chills in the single digits.

Highs reach the low to mid 20s under mostly cloudy skies with a strong breeze.

Winds eventually die down with clearing skies late in the day.

TONIGHT:

Clear, cold, calm.

Overnight lows in the teens with a minor wind chill. Dry overnight.

TOMORROW:

After a chilly start in the teens, Thursday afternoon is much warmer. Highs reach the upper 30s, near 40 with a mix of sun and clouds.