Intense heat index Thursday with marginal risk of storms

TODAY:

A few finishing showers on the radar south and east of South Bend. Otherwise, dry and humid for the day. Very little wind today keeps our air very still and stagnant. Afternoon highs top out in the upper 80s with a heat index of 93°.

Isolated pop-up storms on the radar will be short-lived around 4pm.

TONIGHT:

A passing sprinkle on the radar overnight. Some early showers possible Friday morning. Overnight lows in the upper 60s, near 70 degrees.

FRIDAY:

Early drizzle fades quickly with mainly dry conditions into the afternoon. Another intensely warm day with highs in the upper 80s. A light breeze from the southwest with heat indicies in the middle 90s. Late storms track into Michiana after dinnertime.