Intense cold with harsh wind chills Tuesday in Michiana

THIS MORNING:
Lake-effect snow in Berrien and Cass Counties. Low visibility may be an issue. Wake-up temperatures in the middle 20s with wind chills in the teens and single digits. Strong winds.
THIS AFTERNOON:
Strong winds. Temperatures remain steady in the middle 20s. Mostly to partly cloudy with minimal snowfall.
OVERNIGHT:
Bitter cold. Lows in the teens with wind chills near 0 degrees. Bundle up Wednesday morning!
WEDNESDAY:
A frigid cold start to the day with gradually warming conditions through the afternoon. A bit of sunshine with late snow flurries on the radar.