Intense cold with harsh wind chills Tuesday in Michiana

THIS MORNING:

Lake-effect snow in Berrien and Cass Counties. Low visibility may be an issue. Wake-up temperatures in the middle 20s with wind chills in the teens and single digits. Strong winds.

THIS AFTERNOON:

Strong winds. Temperatures remain steady in the middle 20s. Mostly to partly cloudy with minimal snowfall.

OVERNIGHT:

Bitter cold. Lows in the teens with wind chills near 0 degrees. Bundle up Wednesday morning!

WEDNESDAY:

A frigid cold start to the day with gradually warming conditions through the afternoon. A bit of sunshine with late snow flurries on the radar.