Post-Waste Worm Farm is a composting business started by Goshen College alum A.J. Delgadillo.

It all started when Delgadillo stumbled upon a video online about composting and how it can drastically reduce landfill waste.

After years of composting as a hobby, Delgadillo decided to launch his own business to teach others how simple it is to compost.

To learn more about Post-Waste Worm Farm, click here.