Inside the new Howard Park

It’s a project years in the making.

The revamping of Howard Park started four years ago with planning and fundraising, and after 14 months of construction, the park will reopen Friday.

“Until you see it, I don't think you really understand what Howard Park is all about," said Aaron Perri, executive director of Venues, Parks and Arts.

It’s South Bend’s oldest park, and originally a dump in the 1800s. But now, it’s soon to be an attraction unlike anything the city has seen.

"I think it's just going to blow people away with how awesome it is,” developer David Matthews said.

The park will contain special technological and environmental features, including Wi-Fi throughout the park, solar panels, lockers with phone chargers inside and so much more.

But the centerpiece of the park -- and the main attraction -- will be the 16,000-square-foot ice trail. The trail will take you up, down and over a bridge, eventually leading into an ice pond.

"There’s 12 miles of refrigerated concrete under the piping, so this will be a cool 14 degrees all winter long,” Perri said. “We will be skating mid-November to mid-March every year.”

The ice trail will take you around the region’s largest playground that is modeled after the St. Joseph River.

The playground equipment is 70% Americans with Disabilities Act accessible, with fun features for kids of all ages.

And by the river, there will be a spot for those looking to explore nature.

"We reprairied the area,” Perri said. “It’s a look at what the area originally felt like back in its native days before it was a trash dump.”

Howard Park will also be home to special water and light features, a snack shop and two fire pits.

“The Howard Park Public House will be behind a few months in terms of its opening, but it’s a full-service restaurant and bar [that] will be open all year long,” Perri said.

Howard Park’s grand opening will take place Friday, Nov. 29.

Festivities will start at 4:30 p.m., and there will be music, food, fireworks and a special appearance by Olympic gold medalist Brian Boitano.

For more information on the features inside Howard Park or the grand opening, click here .

