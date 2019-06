Police believe an inmate who allegedly walked away from a work release program in central Indiana may be headed toward South Bend.

Aaron Elvis Barnack, 40, was serving time for a probation violation in Clinton County, according to our sister station WTHR. Barnack did not return from his work release Saturday.

Police say he is 6 feet tall and 172 pounds.

Anyone who sees Barnack is encouraged to contact the Clinton County Sheriff's Office at 765-659-6393.