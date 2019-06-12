Injured witness speaks out after deadly Elkhart crash

A weekend police chase in Elkhart ended when 31-year-old Michael Mattox crashed into the post office on Main Street, but not before Mattox hit a parked car with a man sleeping inside.

Photo: Gene House

Gene House said he is still a little bit shaken up following the accident, but is also lucky to be alive.

“Until I got out of the car, I had no clue,” House said. “Once I got out and saw it, I just kind was in shock because I was still alive. I was just happy to be alive, honestly, out of anything. It was a terrible accident.”

House was sleeping in his car early Sunday morning after a night out. When he woke up, there was chaos and confusion.

He fell asleep in the front seat of the car. Now, a firefighter was trying to help him out of the back of the car.

The impact of the collision sent him to the back of the car; he didn't even feel it.

“I was honestly scared, you know?” House said. “I immediately started crying because my life could've been taken because of the little, just sitting there, minding my own business.”

House's car had been hit by Mattox in the midst of a police chase.

According to investigators, the incident started as a domestic battery, with Mattox leaving in an SUV.

After hitting House in his car, Mattox crashed into the post office on Main Street, dying at the scene.

House was taken to a local hospital with a mild concussion, a sprained left knee and a few new scars to show.

After this scary incident, House said he will not be sleeping in a car anytime soon.

“Always think twice,” House said. “Just be safe at all times. Never take anything for granted. Just be safe. Anywhere. Anytime. You just never know.”

House said that his car is most likely totaled following the crash, a minor thing to lose when he could've lost so much.

