Injured horse removed from LaGrange Co. farm, neglect charge likely

The injured horse that renewed allegations of animal neglect and cruelty against a LaGrange County farm has been removed from that farm.

Pictures of the horse where shared on social media and went viral, causing the sheriff to investigate.

The horse has been removed and the farm, and the owner will likely face a misdemeanor count of animal neglect.

The photographs show that the horse’s lower left leg is swollen and bloody. Apparently that swelling went all the way up to the animal's shoulder.

“That horse in particular, you could tell it was in pain. It needed attention, and after yesterday, we made a decision that quick to confiscate the animal,” LaGrange County Sheriff Jeff Campos said.

The animal was removed and will be taken to the Indiana Horse Rescue in Frankfort.

The horse owner, who just bought the animal last Friday, will likely face a misdemeanor count of animal neglect.

“He was rendering his own medical attention, if you will. He was bandaging it, did have a fresh bandage on it when we went yesterday, but it needed more than just what he was giving it,” the sheriff said.

But that’s just one animal among many on a 40-acre farm that some say is a junkyard and needs to be shut down.

The sheriff says he understands the public perception but added he is doing all he can within the confines of the law.

“The sheriff's office, we mainly deal with families. Sometimes we go into houses where we don't think this is conducive for children to live in, so we call the Department of Child Services and a place where you and I think should be lived in they say it's OK,” he said.

Late Wednesday afternoon, 16 News Now spoke by telephone to the woman who will be nursing the horse back to health. Both the woman and the horse were en route to the Indiana Horse Rescue in Frankfort.

Kathryn Caldwell said the horse was a mare of unknown age and seemed to be a good candidate for recovery, as “she has a lot of life in her eyes.”

