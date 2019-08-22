Injunction allowing South Bend abortion clinic to operate upheld on appeal

The 7th Circuit Court of Appeals has upheld an injunction allowing a South Bend abortion clinic to remain open, but it may be a short-lived win for the clinic.

The appellate ruling upholds the injunction but will only allow Whole Woman's Health Alliance, located in the 3000 block of Lincoln Way West, to remain open as provisionally licensed.

The abortion provider was allowed to open without a state-mandated license after being denied a license repeatedly. That decision was appealed by the attorney general's office, which argued the nonprofit clinic did not provide requested safety documentation.

On Thursday, the appellate panel ruled the state may perform inspections and require other medical regulations, but the clinic can continue to provide medication abortions.

The court is calling it a compromise between the state and Whole Woman's Health Alliance, which opened in June.

