Initiative reminds you to 'Keep Calm and Carry Out'

'Quality Dining' is launching a campaign to encourage Michigan to support local restaurants.

If you're driving along Day Road, you might notice a big sign that reads "Keep Calm and Carry Out." A local franchise is supporting restaurants during the pandemic and they need your help.

"Folks are looking for some sort of rally cry," said Chairman and CEO of Quality Foods, Dan Fitzpatrick. "Back in World World II, Winston Churchill rallied the entire British Empire and that was 'Keep calm and Carry On.' Which was a message it was okay and will get better."

"We want to give hope to everyone whether they're in our business or a guest, we're going to get through this," Fitzpatrick said. "It's not easy but we'll get there."

Local restaurants include: Papa Vino’s, Chili’s, Burger King, Pizza King, CJ’s Pub, SB Brew Werks, South Bend Chocolate Company, Linden Grill, Cambodian Thai, Wings Etc. and Bonefish.

