Infantino baby, toddler carriers recalled over fall hazard

Parents of newborns and toddlers need to be aware of the latest recall by Infantino.

The recall involves Infantino soft infant and toddler carriers. The buckles on the infant carriers can break, posing what the company calls a fall hazard.

These carriers come in a black body and black strap or a gray body and black strap styles. They were sold at Target and other stores nationwide.

If you have one of these carriers, you should immediately stop using the recalled product and contact Infantino. The company's toll free number is 800-840-4916.

The company has instructions on how to receive a free replacement carrier. You can find complete details of this recall at the company's website.

