Infant sleep-related deaths higher in Michigan; health department urges change

It’s a concern on the minds of many parents: keeping their baby safe while they sleep.

Little Adam is a month old, and adjusting to life with a baby has been quite the change for new parents Eric and Becky Stephens.

“It’s just been fun,” Becky Stephens said. “It really changed our lives a lot. For the better.”

But there’s a real concern every parent has.

"You almost worry he’ll fall asleep and not wake up in the middle of the night,” Eric Stephens said.

The concern is all too real. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that more than 3,000 babies die each year in sleep-related deaths.

"We know in the state of Michigan, about every three days we lose an infant to unsafe sleep situations,” said Gillian Conrad from the Berrien County Health Department. “And those deaths are extremely preventable.”

Conrad says there is a difference between Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, or SIDS, and unsafe sleep deaths.

"Basically, those are deaths, we don't have a good reason why,” she said of SIDS. “But usually with unsafe sleep, we know why. It's suffocation or smothering, and this happens when a baby is placed on its stomach, sleeping with an adult in a chair, in a bed with another adult or another child. When there's blankets or pillows that are around the baby."

Conrad says it's important to remember the ABCs of safe sleep, which mean a child should always sleep Alone, on their Back, in a Crib.

"And that's how a baby should always be placed for sleep at naptime and at night," she said.

And this also goes beyond the crib.

"We have unfortunately seen several deaths in our area over the past couple of years with babies passing away in a car seat, a bouncy seat… in one of those devices that can hold your baby but isn't approved sleeping surface,” Conrad said.

The number of sleep-related deaths in Berrien County is higher than the rest of the state of Michigan, which is why the Berrien County Health Department offers educational programs on safe infant sleep habits.

For more information, call 269-926-7121 or click here.

