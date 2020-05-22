Indy 500 Special: Back Home Again airs Sunday

The Indy 500 is the largest single-day sporting event in the world but with the pandemic the race has been postponed.

But don't worry, you can still enjoy the tradition of the Indy 500, just with a little twist this year.

This Sunday you can watch the Indy 500 Special: Back Home Again.

The special includes an encore presentation of last year's exciting race featuring special commentary from last year's winner, Simon Pagenaud and runner up, Alexander Rossi.

Front line health care workers and the military will be honored with pre-race traditions.

Those at the raceway wanted to make Sunday still special for everyone who loves race weekend.

"You know this event, it's 103 episodes before it," Penske Entertainment Corp. President and CEO Mark Miles said. "It means so much to so many people. We just need it to be an opportunity for our fans especially people in Indiana to come together and kind of help fill the void with what people are missing. People who have their traditions of either watching the race on television or coming here with their families and having their traditions. We wanted to make it special and it is."

You can catch the Indy 500 Back Home Again Special right here on WNDU on Sunday at 2 p.m.

The Indy 500 is currently scheduled to take place on August 23.

