Indoor trick-or-treating events scheduled throughout Michiana

Several local businesses and organizations are offering indoor trick-or-treating in response to the strong winds and wet snow in the forecast Halloween night.
If there's an event we missed, let us know at wndu.com/submit. Please include a link or flyer so that we can quickly confirm the information.
Benton Harbor: Mall Halloween Festival at The Orchards Mall from Oct. 31 – Nov. 2
Elkhart: Woodland Manor Nursing and Rehab Center trick-or-treating from 4 – 5:30 p.m.
Elkhart: Track or Treat at Elkhart Central on Oct. 31 from 5-6:30 p.m.
Granger: Martin's Super Market at Heritage Square hosting trick-or-treating from 5 – 7 p.m.
Lakeville: Palmer Complex costume contest and fun hosted by Lakeville Lion’s Club on Oct. 31 from 5 - 7 p.m.
Middlebury: The Middlebury Halloween parade will be held inside the Middlebury Township Fire Department at 7 p.m. on Oct. 31
Mishawaka - University Park Mall hosting safe trick-or-treating on Oct. 31 from 5 - 8 p.m. at center court.
Nappanee: Harvest party at downtown pavilion from 6:30 - 8 p.m. on Oct. 31
Niles: Martin's Super Market hosting trick-or-treating from 5 – 7 p.m.
South Bend: Halloween Fun at South Side Church of God from 7 – 8 p.m.