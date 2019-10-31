Indoor trick-or-treating events scheduled throughout Michiana

Several local businesses and organizations are offering indoor trick-or-treating in response to the strong winds and wet snow in the forecast Halloween night.

If there's an event we missed, let us know at wndu.com/submit. Please include a link or flyer so that we can quickly confirm the information.

Benton Harbor: Mall Halloween Festival at The Orchards Mall from Oct. 31 – Nov. 2

Elkhart: Woodland Manor Nursing and Rehab Center trick-or-treating from 4 – 5:30 p.m.

Elkhart: Track or Treat at Elkhart Central on Oct. 31 from 5-6:30 p.m.

Granger: Martin's Super Market at Heritage Square hosting trick-or-treating from 5 – 7 p.m.

Lakeville: Palmer Complex costume contest and fun hosted by Lakeville Lion’s Club on Oct. 31 from 5 - 7 p.m.

Middlebury: The Middlebury Halloween parade will be held inside the Middlebury Township Fire Department at 7 p.m. on Oct. 31

Mishawaka - University Park Mall hosting safe trick-or-treating on Oct. 31 from 5 - 8 p.m. at center court.

Nappanee: Harvest party at downtown pavilion from 6:30 - 8 p.m. on Oct. 31

Niles: Martin's Super Market hosting trick-or-treating from 5 – 7 p.m.

South Bend: Halloween Fun at South Side Church of God from 7 – 8 p.m.

