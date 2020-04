In his daily briefing Monday, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced that he is extending the stay-at-home executive order.

Holcomb said it's with the help of Hoosiers listening to the stay-at-home order that the state is getting closer to re-opening.

He says he knows it's difficult and people are getting cabin fever being inside, but that it's working.

