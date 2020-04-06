Indiana's stay-at-home order extended until April 20

Indiana's stay-at-home order has been extended until April 20, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Monday.

Retail businesses that provide necessities of life may remain open, but they must do the following:

- Limit the number of customers in a store at any one time

- Adjust hours to accommodate vulnerable populations, such as elderly individuals

- Limit hours to restock and clean

- Comply with all mitigation measures to protect employees and customers

- All other retail businesses may remain open if they restrict sales to online or call-in ordering with delivery or curbside pickup

- All campgrounds will be closed except for those who use recreational vehicles or cabins as their primary residence

