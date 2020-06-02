Indiana’s primary election takes place month behind schedule

Better late than never.

Indiana’s primary election took place today about a month behind schedule.

One common complaint dealt with the length of the lines and the time spent waiting.

A 16 News Now attempt to count the number of people in line at Century Center just before noon placed the figure in the range of 80.

“Then the line wound all the way around the entire length of the room and back again,”said Constance Marciniak who voted at Century Center today. “It took me almost an hour and yeah I’m handicapped so I was like uncomfortable the whole time.”

It was bound to happen when the number of primary polling places in St. Joseph County was whittled from 120 to just 12.

“So my normal voting place is a little firehouse just north of here and you’re in and out in just two minutes and so it took a lot longer but that’s okay, said voter Victoria Woodard.

Voter Amina Cavallo says she spent about 40 minutes in line at Century Center and considers that to be too long. “I’m lucky because I have a flexible job but for people who have inflexible jobs that would be really hard to swing.”

While there were small contingents of campaign workers on hand at the polls trying to swing voters the St. Joseph County Democratic Headquarters was silent.

“Normally headquarters is packed with people coming in and out volunteering, helping give rides to the polls,” said party chair Stan Wruble. “As you know nothing is normal in the year 2020.”

Although some seemed to take solace in the fact that Election Day was not among the long list of events outright canceled by the coronavirus. “But voting is important and this is certainly an important year to be voting,” reasoned Tina Velthuizen.

“My greatest hope is that you know we get to elect new leaders and participate in the process and my greatest fear was that the line would be out the door or it would take hours and in fact it wasn’t bad at all,” concluded Sam Newlands.