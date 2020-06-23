Indiana's new 'Hands Free Law' goes into effect July 1

Starting July 1, Indiana drivers will no longer be able to hold a cellphone while driving.

Indiana will be joining more than 20 other states in becoming hands free.

"Is that going to be a big deal? Absolutely. Because, not only are we getting used to a new law, we're breaking habits that we've had forever," Indiana State Police Sgt. Ted Bohner said.

Indiana's new Hands Free Law will ban a driver from holding a phone while their car is in motion, all in an effort to curb distracted driving.

"Distracted driving is here. It's always going to be, but this is to hopefully mitigate that a little bit. A cellphone is kind of the trifecta of distracted driving. It is visual, manual and cognitive," Bohner said.

To avoid violating the new law, Bohner is suggesting safer ways drivers can use their phone without breaking the law.

Some of these include pairing your phone to your car with Bluetooth, connecting your phone to your car with an auxiliary cable, using your phone on speaker or using a single earphone when talking on the phone.

As for ride share services like Uber and Lyft, ISP says drivers will still be able to do their job as long as their vehicle is parked and not moving while using their phone.

Bohner says education on the new law is a big part of what will help make the roads safer.

"This isn't about tickets. It's not about stopping car after car after car. It's about making the roads safer. And that, I hope, is something that everyone can get on board and maybe change their habits," Bohner said.

Habits that Bohner says he is working to change as well. He says he wants to do his part in making the roads safer.

"Hopefully it's going to make a positive difference. If it reduces crashes and saves some lives, 100 percent worth it," Bohner said.