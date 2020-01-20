Indiana's infant mortality rate at its lowest in 6 years

Officials say Indiana saw the biggest decrease in its infant mortality rate in six years.

According to The Indianapolis Star, the state had one of the highest rates in the nation; 559 infants died in 2018 compared to 602 the previous year.

The Indiana state health commissioner says it's a culmination of a number of years of very intensive efforts from multiple state agencies and Gov. Eric Holcomb.

She hopes tackling infant mortality will have a positive impact on maternal health as well, considering Indiana's maternal mortality rate is also among the highest in the nation.

