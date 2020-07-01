Indiana's hands-free law goes into effect

Hoosiers can no longer hold a cell phone while driving.

Indiana's hands-free law went into effect Wednesday, joining more than 20 other states in becoming hands-free at the wheel.

"When the phone's in your hand, it's a visual, manual and cognitive distraction," said ISP Sgt. Ted Bohner. "And all of that is taking your eyes, your attention and your hands off of controlling your car, making it dangerous."

ISP encourages drivers to pair their phones with Bluetooth or use a single earbud when talking on the phone.

The new law is all in an effort to curb distracted driving, and police will be enforcing it.

"The public can rest assured we're going to enforce it, but that may come via educating you and a warning in a lot of circumstances as this starts to get rolled out," said Sgt. Bohner.

Drivers are allowed to pick up their cell phones while driving if they need to dial 911 during an emergency.

