Indiana's fourth case of coronavirus confirmed

Indiana's fourth case of coronavirus was diagnosed Monday in Noble County, marking the first time the virus has reached northeast Indiana.

The first confirmed presumptive positive case was confirmed in Marion County Friday and was followed by a case in Hendricks County Sunday.

Both of those patients attended a conference in Boston, which has been linked to several coronavirus patients.

Avon Community School Corporation west of Indianapolis announced Monday that it is closing for two weeks after an elementary student tested positive for the virus. The Indiana State Department of Health said in a Monday afternoon release the other three diagnosed with the virus are adults.

"The best ways to protect yourself are to wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching your face with unwashed hands, avoid close contact with people who are sick, stay home when you’re sick, cover your cough or sneeze and clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces," ISDH recommends.

