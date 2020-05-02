Indiana’s first Free Fishing Day is Sunday

The first of Indiana’s four Free Fishing Days will be Sunday.

On Free Fishing Days, Indiana residents can fish the state’s public waters without a fishing license or a trout/salmon stamp.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says fishing is a great opportunity to relax and connect with the outdoors while practicing social distancing.

It says May is an especially good time to fish because waters are warming and the fish are biting.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

