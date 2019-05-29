Indiana's final free fishing days of the year this weekend

If you live in Indiana, you have one more chance to fish for free, and it's coming up this weekend.

This year's final free fishing day will be June 1 and 2. On those days, Hoosiers can fish public waters, even if they don't have a license or salmon or trout stamp.

There are several places in Michiana you can fish with the entire family, including at Potato Creek State Park and Tippecanoe River State Park.

Also at Potato Creek, there will be a fishing workshop for women on June 1. Preregistration is required.

