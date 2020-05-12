Indianapolis police to get body cameras in wake of killings

Indianapolis’ mayor and police chief say city officers will be equipped with body cameras starting this summer in an effort that was already underway before police fatally shot two black men last week sparking a series of protests.

Mayor Joe Hogsett said Tuesday that the planned deployment of cameras was not “necessarily driven by the events of last week.”

But he says he shares the community’s “heartbreak” over the killings, which were not recorded by any police cameras.

An officer shot 21-year-old Dreasjon “Sean” Reed on May 6, just hours before the shooting of 19-year-old McHale Rose.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

5/12/2020 1:02:17 PM (GMT -4:00)

