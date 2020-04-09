Indianapolis police officer shot on domestic violence call

Indianapolis police say an officer has been rushed to a hospital after being shot responding to a domestic violence call.

They say the female officer was shot at an apartment complex on the city’s far east side Thursday afternoon.

Local television stations report traffic on Interstate 70 was shut down to clear the way for the officer’s transport to a downtown hospital.

There was no immediate word on the officer’s medical condition.

WTHR-TV reports a suspect was taken into custody.

WXIN-TV reports a female civilian also was shot.

